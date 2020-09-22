Cooler Temps Around For One More Day, Along With A Little Light Rain

September 22, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 