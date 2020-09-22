Cooler Temps Around For One More Day, Along With A Little Light Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.