Chance Of Showers, 70s In The Day, Low 60s At Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.