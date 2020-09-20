Chance Of Showers, 70s In The Day, Low 60s At Night
September 20, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
