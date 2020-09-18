All Hands On Deck” DeSantis Prioritizes Power Restoration After Hurricane Sally

During a visit to Escambia County Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said power restoration and reconstruction were the next priorities after of Hurricane Sally.

“We have all hands on deck,” DeSantis said. “We want to make sure to continue to keep people safe, rescue if needed, get that power back on.”

“Power is a major, major initiative and priority at this point,” he said.

DeSantis said clearing debris is a problem, and he’s instructed the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Highway Patrol to “do whatever you need to do” to make sure utility trucks can get to damaged areas.

And he also asked residents to stay off the roads until travel is absolutely necessary.

“If you’re somebody that is just kinda going out to drive to drive, now may not be the best time to do that,” DeSantis said. “It’s really slowing down being able to get all the utility trucks where they need to be.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has deployed hundreds of generators, water pumps and light towers to help relieve the area of outages and flooding. The generators, among other purposes, will be used to service key structures and traffic lights. The light towers will allow utility crews to continue restoration efforts overnight.

The DEM has also supplied the region with 972,000 water bottles, 279,000 meals, and several mobile feeding kitchens.

DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault, Congressman Matt Gaetz and numerous local officials.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.