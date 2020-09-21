A Few Showers, High Around 73 For Monday

September 21, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

