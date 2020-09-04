97 New Cases, One New COVID-19 Death Reported On Thursday In Area

There were 97 new COVID-19 positives and one new death reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County death was a 93-year old female.

Escambia County cases increased 48 to 11,360. An additional 49 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,812.

Of the 984 tests results returned in Escambia County, 4.8% were positive, and 8.8% were positive from 516 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.5%.

There were 97 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 190 deaths in Escambia County, 90 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 58 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 12 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 637,013 cases including 629,913 Florida residents. There have been 39,428 hospitalizations* and 11,650 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,360 (+48)

Non-Florida residents — 1,009

Pensacola —8,308 (+42)

Century — 919 (+2)

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 802 (+19)

Molino— 131

McDavid — 65 (+2)

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 12 (+1)

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 6

Current hospitalizations: 97 (-10)

Deaths — 190 (+1)

Male — 5,014

Female — 5,236

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,812 (+49)

Non-Florida residents — 43

Milton — 2,586 (+26)

Gulf Breeze — 699 (+9)

Navarre — 599 (+15)

Pace — 377 (+1)

Jay — 135 (+2)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 277*

Deaths — 58

Male — 2,666

Female — 2,095

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 637,013

Florida residents — 629,9013

Deaths — 11,650

Hospitalizations — 39,428*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.