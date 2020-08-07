Warm Friday, A Few Afternoon Showers
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
