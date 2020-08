Volunteers Needed: Cleanup Day Saturday At Tate’s Pete Gindl Stadium

A cleanup will be held Saturday at Tate High School’s Pete Gindl Stadium to prepare for the 2020 football season.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. until noon; volunteers can spend as little, or as much time, as they would like.

Participants are asked to bring any law equipment and safety gear. The cleanup will include the coaches’ storage room, old gym, press box and the Aggie Shack.