Sunny, Hot And Dry The Next Few Days

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.