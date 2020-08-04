Sunny, Hot And Dry The Next Few Days
August 4, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
