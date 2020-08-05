Sunny And Warm, Maybe A Few Afternoon Scattered Showers
August 5, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
