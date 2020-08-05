Sunny And Warm, Maybe A Few Afternoon Scattered Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.