Six New Deaths, 606 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were six new COVID-19 deaths and 606 new cases reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Saturday by by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were males ages 71, 91, and 92, and females ages 48 and 86. Two were reported as residents of long-term care facilities. The Santa Rosa death was a 74-year old female.

Escambia County cases increased by 540 to 9,297. The increase included 273 Century Correctional Institution inmates. An additional 76 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,857.

Of the 1,636 tests results returned on Fridayday in Escambia County, 24.9% were positive (skewed by the CCI inmates), and 11.3% were positive from 486 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 11.8%.

There were 200 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 115 deaths in Escambia County, 66 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 36 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and seven in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 526,577 cases including 520,846 Florida residents. There have been 30,251 hospitalizations* and 8,109 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 9,297 (+540 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 890

Pensacola —6,910 (+138)

Cantonment — 652 (+15)

Century — 596 (+373 — mostly CCI inmates)

Molino— 102 (+1)

McDavid — 45 (+3)

Walnut Hill — 13

Bellview — 10

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 200 (+3)

Deaths — 120 (+5)

Male — 3,969

Female — 4,321

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,857 (+66 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 29

Milton — 2,147 (+18)

Gulf Breeze — 568 (+16)

Navarre — 464 (+15)

Pace — 285 (+6)

Jay — 97 (+2)

Bagdad — 8

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 189*

Deaths — 37 (+1)

Male — 2,206

Female — 1,607

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 526,577

Florida residents — 520,846

Deaths — 8,109

Hospitalizations — 30,251*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.