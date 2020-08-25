Showers and Thunderstorms Likely For Tuesday

August 25, 2020

For the latest tropical update, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

