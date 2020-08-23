Showers And Thunderstorms For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.