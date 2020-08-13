Scattered Showers And Storms Today, Otherwise Hot
August 13, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
