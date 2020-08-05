Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Sheriff’s Conference

August 5, 2020

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson confirmed Wednesday that  has tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson attended the annual Florida Sheriffs Association Conference in Bonita Springs last week. At least five people that attended have also tested positive.

“Sheriff Johnson did attend the Sheriff’s Conference. During the conference, Sheriff Johnson followed CDC Guidelines of practicing social distancing and the utilization of PPE (mask). Just after the Sheriff’s return from the conference, he felt a bit under the weather and decided to proactively test for COVID. The test returned positive,” said Sgt. Rich Aloy, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The results of the test do not indicate where or how the virus was contracted. Our office has had members test positive before the Sheriff’s departure to the conference. More importantly, Sheriff Johnson is doing extremely well and is currently quarantined at his residence,” Aloy continued. “We want to share our thoughts and prayers to those members of our Agency who are currently having difficulties with their illnesses.”

About 60 people from across the attended the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference in person, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls and sheriffs across the state.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan attended the conference virtually.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 