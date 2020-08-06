Rapid COVID-19 Testing Available Today At Escambia Equestrian Center

The State of Florida will offer a rapid COVID-19 testing at the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Thursday.

The mobile testing center will be at the Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The walk-up test site will be available on a first come, first serve basis for Florida residents with or without symptoms. A Florida identification is required for adults. Individuals will be called by the next day with results from the nasal swab test.

The rapid testing will be available in Escambia County again on Friday. The location has not yet been determined, but we will update this story when it is announced.