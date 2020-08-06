Rapid COVID-19 Testing Returns Friday To The Escambia Equestrian Center

The State of Florida’s rapid COVID-19 testing bus will return to the Escambia County Equestrian Center on Friday.

The mobile testing center will be at the Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday.

The walk-up test site will be available on a first come, first serve basis with 200 tests available for Florida residents with or without symptoms. A Florida identification is required for adults. Individuals will be called by the next day with results from the nasal swab test.

On Thursday, the mobile testing lab reached their maximum number of tests by 11 a.m.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.