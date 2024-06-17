FWC Law Enforcement Report: Boating Accident And Unpermitted Paddlecraft Operation

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Hahr and Lieutenant Lambert responded to a boating accident in which one vessel struck a much larger one as it pulled away. The operator of the smaller vessel was asked to stop and provide information but continued away from the scene. After several hours, the officers located the owner of the boat. The owner was charged with a navigation rule violation and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

Officer Hahr and Lieutenant Lambert responded to a request from Naval Air Station Pensacola Police regarding a boat that had entered the security zone in Bayou Grande. One of their officers spoke to the operator of the boat and told him to leave, but the subject argued with him. Officer Hahr charged the boat operator with entering a military security zone.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Bower and Brown conducted a livery inspection of a rental company operating out of a trailer used to rent paddlecraft. There was no paddlecraft safety information or required signage displayed at the livery for renters or members of the public. When the officers conducted the inspection, it was also determined the company did not have a valid FWC issued livery permit. The manager was issued a notice to appear for the violations.

Officers Brown and Bower were on patrol when they observed a vessel returning from the Gulf of Mexico with fishing equipment. The officers conducted a vessel stop and located two undersized greater amberjack. Two of the occupants on the vessel admitted to spearing the undersized amberjack and keeping them. They were cited appropriately

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.