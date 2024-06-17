Gulf Coast Recreation Classic Is This Week At John R. Jones Ballpark

Escambia County Parks and Recreation is hosting the 2024 Gulf Coast Recreation Classic this week at the John R. Jones Ballpark on Nine Mile Road.

The first games are on Monday and will continue through Saturday.

Game times Monday through Friday are 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. Saturday games will begin at 9:30 a.m. Roger Scott Athletic Complex will host the 10U division games June 17-18 at 5:30 and 7:15 p.

There will 67 recreation-based all-star teams participating in the Gulf Coast Recreation Classic from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Teams consist of youth baseball players ages 7-15. The tournament is open to the public at no charge. All spectators are welcome support the recreation all-stars.

Escambia County teams include players from Northwest Escambia Baseball, NEP Baseball, the Molino Recreation Association, and Perdido Baseball.

“We’re excited to host the Gulf Coast Recreation Classic for the third year in a row,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said. “I’m really proud of our staff for their hard work to make this event happen for our teams. I’d also like to thank our players and their families for their dedication to youth sports. This is a wonderful event for our community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Pictured: Northwest Escambia won the 10U 2023 championship the Gulf Coast Recreation Classic All-Star Tournament. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.