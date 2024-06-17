Man Gets 50 Months On Drug Charge After Machete Standoff With Deputies In Bratt

A man armed with a machete arrested after a January standoff with deputies in Bratt was sentenced to state prison.

Nathan Arron Mack pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. He was found guilty on all counts by Judge Linda Nobles.

Macks was sentenced to 50 months in state prison on the possession charge and time served on the other counts.

On January 27 the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of Dortch Road, just off West Highway 4, after the residents reported that a man that does live there had barricaded himself inside the home with a machete and was refusing to leave.

According to the callers, “the suspect claimed he would die before going to prison,” Sgt. Melony Peterson said.

Responding deputies made entry after a short time to find 32-year old Nathan Arron Mack hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation later determined that Mack was originally welcomed into the home by the residents but later refused to leave.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.