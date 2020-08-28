Rain Chance Continues Into The Weekend

August 28, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 