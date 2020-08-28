Rain Chance Continues Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.