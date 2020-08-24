Rain And Thunderstorms For Monday; A Few Inches Possible

For the latest tropical update, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.