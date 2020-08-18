It’s Primary Election Day: Here’s What You Need To Know
August 18, 2020
Today, August 18, is election day in Escambia County. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here is what you need to know, including some tips in response to COVID-19, that you need to know from Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford:
- The health and safety of our community – including voters, poll workers and staff is our top concern.
- Voters and election workers are reminded to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, like COVID 19 by taking everyday precautions.
- Please bring your own mask – our election workers will be wearing theirs.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided at check-in, as well as a disposable stylus to sign your name.
- Feel free to bring your own blue or black ink pen to mark your ballot.
- Please help us by practicing social distancing while in line and voting. We will be limiting the number of people inside the polling room and sanitizing the surfaces regularly.
- Not all voters are eligible to vote in the primary due to Florida’s closed partisan primary elections, and Escambia County’s single-member districts. Check EscambiaVotes.gov for more information.
- Registration books closed on July 20. New registrations and party changes for this election may not be made at the polls.
- If you are unsure of your registration status, call 595-3900, check EscambiaVotes.gov, or e-mail us at soe@escambiavotes.com.
- Confirm the location of your polling place. It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov target=”_blank”, or call 595-3900.
- Photo and signature ID is required for all voters. If you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.
- Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Election Day pick-ups of Vote-by-Mail ballots are reserved for emergencies.
- You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m.
- If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but did not to return it, you can at your polling place. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.
- Early voting ends on Saturday, August 15. If you have not yet voted or did not request a vote-by-mail ballot, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.
