Over 6,000 Have Voted Early In Escambia County. You Can Too At These Locations.

Over 6,000 people have taken advantage of early voting so far in Escambia County.

As of Wednesday, 6,383 early voting ballots had been cast in Escambia County and 20,770 mail ballots had been returned.

With 27,156 ballots cast, turnout for the August 18 primary election was at 15.53% in Escambia County.

Early voting continues through Saturday in Escambia County at the following locations:

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Pensacola Library, 239 N Spring Street

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Each location will be open from from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections Office which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.