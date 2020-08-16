Over 11,000 Early Votes Were Cast In Escambia County. Here’s A Breakdown By Location, Party.

August 16, 2020

Early voting concluded Saturday with more than 11,000 ballots cast in Escambia County.

There were 11,158 votes cast during the early voting period in Escambia County, and there have 23,108 mail in ballots returned.

With 34,721 total ballots cast, turnout for the 2020 Primary Election is at 19.6% so far in Escambia County.

The graphic below shows the early voting turnout in Escambia County by party and location.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 