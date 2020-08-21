One New Death, 89 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday In Escambia County

There was one additional death and 89 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County death was a 76-year old female that was not a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased to 10,684. An additional 44 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,385.

Of the 941 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 7.8% were positive, and 11.3% were positive from 360 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 10.6%.

There were 152 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 171 deaths in Escambia County, 84 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 50 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 593,286 cases including 587,023 Florida residents. There have been 35,997 hospitalizations* and 10,168 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,684 (+89 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 943

Pensacola —7,807 (+65)

Century — 894 (+5)

—-including 761 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 741 (+6)

Molino— 121 (+2)

McDavid — 58

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 152 (-9)

Deaths — 171 (+1)

Male — 4,722

Female — 4,907

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,385 (+44 since Thursday)

Non-Florida residents — 39

Milton — 2,402 (+27)

Gulf Breeze — 642 (+6)

Navarre — 531 (+5)

Pace — 337 (+4)

Jay — 115

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 241*

Deaths — 53

Male — 2,470

Female — 1,869

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 593,286

Florida residents — 587,023

Deaths — 10,168

Hospitalizations — 35,997*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.