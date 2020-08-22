One New Death, 101 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Saturday In Two County Area

There was one additional death reported in Santa Rosa County and 101 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in the two county area, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Santa Rosa County death was a 68-year old male that was not a long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased by 68 to 10,752. An additional 33 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,418.

Of the 909 tests results returned on Friday in Escambia County, 6.5% were positive, and 8.8% were positive from 415 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 10.6%.

There were 150 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Friday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 171 deaths in Escambia County, 84 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 54 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 597,597 cases including 591,283 Florida residents. There have been 36,329 hospitalizations* and 10,274 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,752 (+68 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 956

Pensacola —7,863 (+56)

Century — 899 (+2)

—-including 761 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 744 (+3)

Molino— 121

McDavid — 61 (+2)

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — + (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 150 (-2)

Deaths — 171

Male — 4,758

Female — 4,940

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,418 (+33 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 39

Milton — 2,424 (+22)

Gulf Breeze — 644 (+2)

Navarre — 538 (+7)

Pace — 337

Jay — 11+ (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 244*

Deaths — 54 (+1)

Male — 2,482

Female — 1,890

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 597,597

Florida residents — 591,283

Deaths — 10,274

Hospitalizations — 36,329*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.