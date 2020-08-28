One New COVID-19 Death, 67 New Cases Reported Friday In Escambia County

There were 99 new COVID-19 positives and one new death reported in the two county region on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death in Escambia County was a 96-year old female long-term care facility resident.

Escambia County cases increased by 67 to 11,066. An additional 26 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,592.

Of the 590 tests results returned on Thursday in Escambia County, 8.8% were positive, and 7% were positive from 356 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 8.2%.

There were 146 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 184 deaths in Escambia County, 88 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 55 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 10 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 615,806 cases including 609,074 Florida residents. There have been 38,029 hospitalizations* and 10,957 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,066 (+67)

Non-Florida residents — 995

Pensacola —8,088 (+49)

Century — 908

—-including 763 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 769 (+8)

Molino— 128 (+1)

McDavid — 63

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — + (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 146 (-3)

Deaths — 184 (+1)

Male — 4,875

Female — 5,101

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,592 (+26)

Non-Florida residents — 41

Milton — 2,506 (+16)

Gulf Breeze — 662 (+3)

Navarre — 561 (+3)

Pace — 354 (+2)

Jay — 128 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 262*

Deaths — 55

Male — 2,563

Female — 1,981

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 615.806

Florida residents — 609.074

Deaths — 10,957

Hospitalizations — 38,029*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.