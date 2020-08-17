No New Deaths, Only 52 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday In Escambia County

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Health, as only 52 new cases were reported.

Escambia County cases increased to 10,317. An additional 50 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,223.

Daily test numbers and the positivity rate were not available Monday.

There were 171 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Monday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 152 deaths in Escambia County, 80 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 47 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 576,094 cases including 570,024 Florida residents. There have been 34,194 hospitalizations* and 9,539 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,317(+52 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 934

Pensacola —7,526 (+35)

Century — 871 (+1)

—-including 759 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 711 (+2)

Molino— 116

McDavid — 52

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 171(-7)

Deaths — 152

Male — 4,550

Female — 4,694

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,237 (+14 since Sundday)

Non-Florida residents — 44

Milton — 2,326 (+5)

Gulf Breeze — 615 (+3)

Navarre — 514

Pace — 323 (+4)

Jay — 115 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 218*

Deaths — 47

Male — 2,387

Female — 1,786

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 576,094

Florida residents — 570,024

Deaths — 9,539

Hospitalizations — 34,194*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.