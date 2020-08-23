No Deaths, 63 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Escambia, Santa Rosa On Sunday

There were 63 new COVID-19 positives and no deaths reported in the two county region on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased by 38 to 10,790. An additional 25 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,443.

Of the 585 tests results returned on Saturday in Escambia County, 5.3% were positive, and 9.4% were positive from 242 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 8.2%.

There were 145 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 171 deaths in Escambia County, 84 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 54 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 600,571 cases including 594,287 Florida residents. There have been 36,468 hospitalizations* and 10,325 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,790 (+38 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 961

Pensacola —7,886 (+23)

Century — 899

—-including 761 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 748 (+4)

Molino— 121

McDavid — 62 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — + (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 145 (-5)

Deaths — 171

Male — 4,774

Female — 4,959

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,443 (+25 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 39

Milton — 2,433 (+9)

Gulf Breeze — 644

Navarre — 545 (+7)

Pace — 340 (+3)

Jay — 119

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 245*

Deaths — 54

Male — 2,491

Female — 1,906

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 600,571

Florida residents — 594,287

Deaths — 10,325

Hospitalizations — 36,468*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.