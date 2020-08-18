10 New Deaths, Just 115 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties but just 115 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were mean ages 69, 70, 84, 86, and females ages 41, 68 and 68. Two were long-term care facility residents. The Santa Rosa County deaths were men ages 69 and 75, and a 79-year old female.

Escambia County cases increased to 10,405. An additional 27 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,264..

Of the 656 tests results returned on Monday in Escambia County, 11.2% were positive, and 11.8% were positive from 268 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.5%.

There were 158 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Tuesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 159 deaths in Escambia County, 82 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 47 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 579,932 cases including 573,811 Florida residents. There have been 34,695 hospitalizations* and 9,758 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,405 (+88 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 936

Pensacola —7,590 (+64)

Century — 879 (+8)

—-including 759 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 723 (+12)

Molino— 117 (+1)

McDavid — 53 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 158 (-13)

Deaths — 159 (+7)

Male — 4,613

Female — 4,752

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,264 (+27 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 39

Milton — 2,346 (+20)

Gulf Breeze — 621 (+7)

Navarre — 515 (+1)

Pace — 324 (+1)

Jay — 113 (-2 data adjustment)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 227*

Deaths — 50 (+3)

Male — 2,407

Female — 1,810

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 579,932

Florida residents — 573,811

Deaths — 9,758

Hospitalizations — 34,695*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.