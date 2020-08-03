Mostly Sunny, Just A Few Scattered Showers This Week
For the latest on Isaias, click here.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
