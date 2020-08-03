Mostly Sunny, Just A Few Scattered Showers This Week

For the latest on Isaias, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.