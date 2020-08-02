Mostly Sunny And Hot For Sunday, Chance Afternoon Showers
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
