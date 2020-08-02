Mostly Sunny And Hot For Sunday, Chance Afternoon Showers

August 2, 2020

For the latest on Isaias, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

