More Inmates And Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 At Century Prison

August 1, 2020

More inmate and staff COVID-19 cases as Century Correctional Institution have been reported by the Florida Department of Corrections.

There are now four positive inmate cases, up three from the first case reported earlier in the week. Four additional correctional workers have tested positive for a total of 20.

There have been 13 other inmates tested since the start of the pandemic. Ten were negative and three are awaiting results. As of Friday evening, there were three inmates held in medical isolation and 269 in medical quarantine, according to FDC.

Inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, FDC will place the inmate in medical isolation and a COVID-19 test will be administered.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 