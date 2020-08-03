Monday: Escambia COVID-29 Cases Up By 118, Santa Rosa Just 30; No New Local Deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Escambia County increased by 118 on Monday, with no new deaths reported in the two county region.

Escambia County cases increased 99 to 8,125. An additional 30 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,484. While the daily increases dropped, the number of test results reported also decreased.

Of the 825 tests results returned on Monday in Escambia County, 11.3% were positive, and 12.4% were positive from 234 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 217 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Monday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 97 deaths in Escambia County, 59 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 22 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and three in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 491,884 cases including 486,384 Florida residents. There have been 27,366 hospitalizations* and 7,157 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 8,125 (+118 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 860

Pensacola — 6,365 (+95)

Cantonment — 594 (+3)

Molino— 92 (+1)

Century — 76 (+5)

McDavid — 39

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 9

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 217

Deaths — 97

Male — 3,178

Female — 3,960

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,484 (+30 since Sunday)

Non-Florida residents — 24

Milton — 1,955 (+11)

Gulf Breeze — 507 (+2)

Navarre — 412 (+13)

Pace — 254

Jay — 93 (+2)

Bagdad — 7

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 162*

Deaths — 24

Male — 2,020

Female — 1,425

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 491,884

Florida residents — 486,384

Deaths — 7,157

Hospitalizations — 27,366*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.