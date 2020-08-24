Monday: 63 New COVID-19 Positives, No Deaths In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were 61 new COVID-19 positives and no deaths reported in the two county region on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased by 42 to 10,832. An additional 19 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,462.

Of the 689 tests results returned on Sunday in Escambia County, 5% were positive, and 7.3% were positive from 216 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 8.2%.

There were 137 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Sunday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 171 deaths in Escambia County, 84 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 54 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and nine in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 602,829 cases including 596,511 Florida residents. There have been 36,596 hospitalizations* and 10,325 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 10,832 (+42 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 967

Pensacola —7,920 (+34)

Century — 899

—-including 761 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 750 (+2)

Molino— 121

McDavid — 62

Walnut Hill — 15

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — + (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 137 (-8)

Deaths — 171

Male — 4,791

Female — 4,979

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,462 (+19 since Saturday)

Non-Florida residents — 39

Milton — 2,440 (+7)

Gulf Breeze — 647 (+3)

Navarre — 547 (+2)

Pace — 340

Jay — 121 (+2)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 245*

Deaths — 54

Male — 2,501

Female — 1,914

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 602,289

Florida residents — 596,511

Deaths — 10,397

Hospitalizations — 36,468*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.