Low Number Of COVID-19 Positive Reported On Monday; Number Of Tests Also Down

There were 32 new COVID-19 positives and no new deaths reported in Escambia County on Mondayday, according to the Florida Department of Health. While the number of positive results was down, so was the number of tests returned.

Escambia County cases increased to 11,151. An additional 12 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,671.

Of the 223 tests results returned in Escambia County, 9.4% were positive, and 19.5% were positive from 62 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.5%.

There were 117 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Monday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 186 deaths in Escambia County, 89 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 55 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 10 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 623,471 cases including 616,629 Florida residents. There have been 38,495 hospitalizations* and 11,187 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,183 (+32)

Non-Florida residents — 1,002

Pensacola —8,175 (+24)

Century — 915 (+5)

—-including 768 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 783 (+1)

Molino— 129 (+1)

McDavid — 63

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 11

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 6

Current hospitalizations: 117 (-15)

Deaths — 186

Male — 4,939

Female — 5,148

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,671 (+12)

Non-Florida residents — 42

Milton — 2,534 (+1)

Gulf Breeze — 674

Navarre — 577 (+6)

Pace — 359 (+2)

Jay — 131 (+1)

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 266*

Deaths — 55

Male — 2,601

Female — 2,021

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 623,471

Florida residents — 616,629

Deaths — 11,187

Hospitalizations — 38,495*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.