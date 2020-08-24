Just Over Half Of Escambia Students Returning To Traditional School; Others Are Remote, Virtual

Just over half of the the students in Escambia County are returning to a traditional brick and mortar school on this first day of classes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were presented with three options for their child’s education — traditional, remote learning or virtual school (in-depth explanations of each are at the end of this story).

According to the latest data from the Escambia County School District provided by Superintendent Malcolm Thomas late Friday afternoon, 54.6% of students chose traditional school, 38.8% chose remote learning and 6.6% picked virtual school.

Here are the choices made by school:

The three options, in more detail, are:

Traditional -

This model represents a return to the school campus and the classroom where students will interact directly with their teacher(s) and classmates. If an option is not selected in FOCUS for a student, then this will be the default selection. The school day will follow the standard bell times and standard schedule that includes all the core classes and other subject areas. In short, it represents a return to the traditional school environment – with several significant changes involving enhanced health and safety precautions.

Remote Learning -

The remote learning model is designed for families who would like to maintain their connection to their enrolled school, but don’t yet feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school in August. Students will attend school remotely, following the standard school schedule and bell times. The lessons, assignments and grading will be similar to traditional school.

Virtual School -

The virtual model is ideal for students who wish to have more control over their learning path and pace, and for whom a flexible daily schedule is important. In this learning model, students often work on assignments in a virtual environment during non-traditional hours and maintain contact with their teacher and classmates using web-based class sessions, email, text messages and telephone calls.