Inmate COVID-19 Death Reported At Century Prison; Half The Inmates Have Tested Positive

An inmate at Century Correctional Institution has died from COVID-19, while half of the inmates have tested positive for the virus.

The Florida Department of Corrections reported the COVID-19 inmate death, the first at the facility, on Wednesday.

The latest testing data shows 753 of the inmates are positive for COVID-19, 744 have tested negative and 35 are awaiting test results. There are 554 inmates currently in medical isolation.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, FDC said there are approximately 1,500 inmates currently held at the Century prison; the FDC website lists the capacity of the prison at 1,345.

“The great majority of inmates at Century CI who have tested positive showed mild or no symptoms of the virus when they were tested. All inmates continue to be provided with on-going medical care and monitoring by facility health care professionals who follow CDC guidelines for the prevention, evaluation, treatment and management of COVID-19. Working in tandem with security staff, they are ensuring that inmates receive the care they need while still fulfilling FDC’s important public safety mission,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement.

In addition to measures already in place to protect inmates, FDC says they have initiated the following actions at Century Correctional Institution:

Century CI transitioned to providing all services including medical services and meals to inmates within their housing units.

All inmates are being monitored by health services staff and temperature checks are being conducted daily.

Institutional response teams have been activated to address emerging needs.

FDC has initiated broad-based testing at the correctional institution. All inmates and staff at FWRC have been offered tests.

All staff and inmates have been issued and are required to wear cloth face coverings. Staff have the option of wearing an FDC-provided cloth face covering, their own approved personal cloth face covering/medical-grade mask or obtaining a surgical-grade mask from the institution.

Rigorous cleaning throughout the institution was already in place and has been heightened as a result of the test results.

Additional surgical-grade masks, N95 masks and Tyvek suits are available for proper PPE utilization by staff treating inmates. Additional PPE’s to include eye protection, shoe covers, and caps are also available and additional supplies are on standby for distribution if needed.

All inmates with a positive test result have been placed in medical isolation.

Inmates within the facility are receiving to appropriate medical care and treatment of symptoms.

Inmate transfers to and from the facility have been temporarily suspended.

Inmates continue to have access to communication with family and loved ones through phone and JPay kiosks.