Increased Rain Chance For Thursday And Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.