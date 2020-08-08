Hot And Steamy: High Middle 90s; Heat Index About 105 For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.