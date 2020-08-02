Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Aug 2:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations.

Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations. E ast Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Safety Improvements from north of Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road -Crews will begin installing maintenance of traffic devices Monday, Aug. 3. To help minimize traffic impacts, lane closures will not be allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no eastbound lane closures within the Escambia County Transit bus stop zone, North Palafox Street and Chandler Street, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

-Crews will begin installing maintenance of traffic devices Monday, Aug. 3. To help minimize traffic impacts, lane closures will not be allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no eastbound lane closures within the Escambia County Transit bus stop zone, North Palafox Street and Chandler Street, from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. I-110 Striping Operations – Motorists will encounter intermittent north and southbound lane closures from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 as crews stripe the on and off-ramps.

– Motorists will encounter intermittent north and southbound lane closures from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 as crews stripe the on and off-ramps. Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29- Fowler Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 for reconstruction activities. Traffic will be detoured to West Nine & Half Mile Road and Cove Avenue.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. · Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Safety Improvements at Mobile Highway and Memphis Avenue- Construction activities continue at the intersections of Mobile Highway and Memphis Avenue. Crews are working during daytime hours, however, operations that require lane restrictions will take place at night.

Construction activities continue at the intersections of Mobile Highway and Memphis Avenue. Crews are working during daytime hours, however, operations that require lane restrictions will take place at night. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Construction activities continue. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Aug 2:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4 - Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.

- Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations. U.S. 90 Pavement Marking Operations from Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281) to the Okaloosa County Line-Motorists can expect minor delays Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 27 as slow-moving vehicles are used to perform pavement marking operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: The southbound Highway 29 on-ramp from Nine Mile Road is now open. Crews will begin converting the former southbound on and off-ramps into frontage roads. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.