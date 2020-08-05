Free Produce Box Giveaway Today At Highland Baptist In Molino

A free produce distribution will Wednesday afternoon at Highland Baptist Church in Molino.

It will take place from 5-6 p.m., or while supplies last at the church, 6240 Highway 95A in Molino. It is limited to one box per vehicle, rain or shine. The produce is being provided in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce.

A produce giveaway will be held each Wednesday afternoon in August from 5-6 p.m.

For more information call (850) 587-5174.