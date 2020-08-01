Four More COVID-19 Deaths Reported Saturday In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the Florida Department of Health.There have been 23 COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County in the past week.

Th Escambia County deaths were a 63-year old man and a 76-year old woman. The Santa Rosa County deaths were a 68-year old female and a 48-year old male. None were reported as long-term care facility residents.

Escambia County cases increased 170 to 7,908. An additional 63 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,399.

Of the 1,496 tests results returned on Friday in Escambia County, 9.8% were positive, and 10.9% were positive from 508 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 234 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Saturday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 95 deaths in Escambia County, 59 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 22 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and three in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 480,028 cases including 474,621 Florida residents. There have been 26,972 hospitalizations* and 7,022 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 7,908 (+170 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 834

Pensacola — 6,197 (+138)

Cantonment — 594 (+9)

Molino— 91 (+\4)

Century — 65 (+6)

McDavid — 39

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 9

Gonzalez — 8 (+1)

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 234 (-3)

Deaths — 97 (+2)

Male — 3,101

Female — 3,846

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,399 (+63 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 23

Milton — 1,912 (+42)

Gulf Breeze — 496 (+5)

Navarre — 395 (+4)

Pace — 250 (+8)

Jay — 89 (+2)

Bagdad — 7

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 159*

Deaths — 24 (+2)

Male — 1,978

Female — 1,381

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 480,028

Florida residents — 474,621

Deaths — 7,022

Hospitalizations — 26,972*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.