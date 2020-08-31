For The Second Time, Escambia County Suspends Use Of Inmate Crews Due To Positive COVID-19 Case

For the second time, Escambia County Corrections has suspended the use of inmate labor due a positive COVID-19 case.

Escambia County Corrections received a positive COVID-19 test result at the work annex, formerly known as the road prison. As a precaution, Escambia County said Sunday that road crew operations have been suspended. The services include groundskeeping throughout the county and support to the landfill, animal services, code enforcement and fleet maintenance.

“Corrections officers and medical teams continue to monitor inmates and recognized that this male inmate had an elevated temperature,” Escambia County Corrections Chief Rich Powell said. “Corrections is working with Community Health Northwest Florida to establish rapid testing for road crew inmates for their health and welfare as well as to minimize the impact on services that are provided throughout the county. Fortunately, medical staff advises that no inmates are presenting medical concerns at this time. We are continuing to clean more frequently to try to prevent further spread of COVID-19, and masks continue to be available for all inmates.”

As of Friday, 236 inmates have been tested since July at the Escambia County Jail for COVID-19.

“There were 158 positive cases and 149 of those cases have been medically cleared and eight have been released from custody, leaving one active positive case on Friday with no medical concerns at this time and 78 negative tests. At the Walton County jail, 29 Escambia County inmates tested positive out of the 146 inmates housed there,” according to the county statement.

The county received its first positive COVID-19 test result at the work annex on July 9 and suspended road crew operations through July 28.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.