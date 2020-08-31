Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady After Hurricane Laura

Florida gas prices have held relatively steady since Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The region is home to nearly half of total petroleum refining capacity in the United States. However, only about 15% of total US capacity shutdown as a precaution before the storm.

Florida gas prices averaged $2.07 per gallon, on Sunday. The state average is the same as a week ago, 8 cents less than last month, and 38 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon Sunday night was $2.09. The lowest price to be found in North Escambia was in Cantonment at $2.07, while a few Pensacola stations were below $2.

So far, there are no reports of significant long-term damage to gulf coast fuel supply chain, which provides gasoline to states like Florida. However, two refineries in Lake Charles, Louisiana are still conducting damage assessments.

“Normally, when a storm of this size hits the gulf coast refinery region, drivers see a jump in prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, gas prices have been held in check, likely due to lower demand because of the pandemic. Florida gas prices didn’t move much last week, but there could be a lag. Wholesale gasoline prices did get more expensive last week, which could cause retail prices to get slightly more expensive in the days ahead.”

To date, Florida gas prices averaged $2.10 per gallon for the month of August. That’s the lowest monthly price for August since 2004.