Flomaton Police Department Appoints Three Chaplains, Including Century’s Mayor

The Flomaton Police Department appointed three chaplains Wednesday, including Century’s mayor.

The chaplains are supervisor Alvin Bethea, who is pastor at Flomaton Pentecostal Holiness Church; Jonathan Hill, pastor at Little Escambia Baptist Church; and Century Mayor Henry Hawkins, pastor at Damascus Missionary Baptist Church in Flomaton.

“I am so blessed to have these three great men serving for my department as chaplains. This is going to be a great service to our community and town, through the service of some of our church leaders! God bless our town,” Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said.

On the recommendation of the Mayor Dewey Bondurant, the Flomaton Town Council approved the chaplain program for the police department.

Pictured below: Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson, Flomaton Mayor Henry Hawkins, Pastor Jonathan Hill, Pastor Alvin Bethea, Pastor Henry Hawkins, and Assistant Police Chief Bennie Stokes. Pictured below: Each pastor was presented his chaplain badge Wednesday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.