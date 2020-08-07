FHP Looking For Nissan Xterra That Struck And Killed Pedestrian

August 7, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver that hit and killed a pedestrian on North W Street Thursday night.

The pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle about 10:40 pm. near the Hardy Street intersection, according to the FHP. The front of the vehicle hit 66-year old man from Tuscon, Arizona, causing him to travel onto the hood of the vehicle before rolling off.

The vehicle fled the scene. It is described as a dark blue 2000-2001 Nissan Xterra with damage to the front headlight, hood and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with with information is asked to call Corporal E. Diaz or Trooper C. Knowles at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 