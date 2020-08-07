FHP Looking For Nissan Xterra That Struck And Killed Pedestrian

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver that hit and killed a pedestrian on North W Street Thursday night.

The pedestrian walked into the path of the vehicle about 10:40 pm. near the Hardy Street intersection, according to the FHP. The front of the vehicle hit 66-year old man from Tuscon, Arizona, causing him to travel onto the hood of the vehicle before rolling off.

The vehicle fled the scene. It is described as a dark blue 2000-2001 Nissan Xterra with damage to the front headlight, hood and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with with information is asked to call Corporal E. Diaz or Trooper C. Knowles at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

File photo.