Escambia Increases Just 99 COVID-19 Cases On Sunday, No New Deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Escambia County topped 8,000 on Sunday as, for the first time in more than a week, there were no new deaths reported in the two-county region.

Escambia County cases increased 99 to 8,007. An additional 55 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,454. While the daily increases dropped, the number of test results reported also dropped.

Of the 879 tests results returned on Saturday in Escambia County, 8.9% were positive, and 12.4% were positive from 345 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 12.1%.

There were 217 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Sunda, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 97 deaths in Escambia County, 59 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 22 deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and three in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 487,132 cases including 484,668 Florida residents. There have been 27,150 hospitalizations* and 7,084 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 8,007 (+99 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 846

Pensacola — 6,270 (+73)

Cantonment — 591 (+7)

Molino— 91

Century — 71 (+6)

McDavid — 39

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 9

Gonzalez — 8

Perdido Key — 4

Current hospitalizations: 217 (-17)

Deaths — 97

Male — 3,135

Female — 3,898

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,454 (+55 since Friday)

Non-Florida residents — 24

Milton — 1,944 (+32)

Gulf Breeze — 505 (+11)

Navarre — 401 (+6)

Pace — 254 (+4)

Jay — 91 (+2)

Bagdad — 7

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 161*

Deaths — 24 (+2)

Male — 2,006

Female — 1,409

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 480,028

Florida residents — 474,621

Deaths — 7,022

Hospitalizations — 26,972*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.