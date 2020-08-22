Escambia County Offers Free Sand For Storm Preparation

Escambia County is offering sand for residents living in flood-prone areas. The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School -available on northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 Highway 4, Bratt

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels.

Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.