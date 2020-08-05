Eight New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa On Wednesday

There were eight total new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were females age 55, 68, 84, 81 and 86, and an 86-year old male. The Santa Rosa deaths were a 97-year old female and a 76-year old female. At least four total from both counties were long-term care facility residents.

Escambia County cases increased 105 to 8,367. An additional 58 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 3,610.

Of the 951 tests results returned on Tuesday in Escambia County, 9.9% were positive, and 12.8% were positive from 410 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 11.8%.

There were 202 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Wednesday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 107 deaths in Escambia County, 63 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 30 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and five in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 502,739 cases including 497,181 Florida residents. There have been 28,573 hospitalizations* and 7,627 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 8,367 (+105 since Tuesday)

Non-Florida residents — 875

Pensacola — 6,570 (+90)

Cantonment — 608 (+8)

Molino— 95 (+3)

Century — 80 (+1)

McDavid — 40 (+1)

Bellview — 10

Walnut Hill — 10 (+1)

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 5

Current hospitalizations: 202 (-13)

Deaths — 107 (+6)

Male — 3,290

Female — 4,074

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 38

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 3,610 (+88 since Monday)

Non-Florida residents — 25

Milton — 2,030 (+30)

Gulf Breeze — 522 (+9)

Navarre — 422 (+8)

Pace — 266 (+6)

Jay — 94

Bagdad — 8

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 177*

Deaths — 32 (+2)

Male — 2,095

Female — 1,474

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 39

Florida cases:

Total cases — 502,739

Florida residents — 497,181

Deaths — 7,627

Hospitalizations — 28,573*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.